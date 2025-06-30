'Where’s Aditi Rao Hydari?' Ask Netizens After Fatima Sana Shaikh Wrongly Tags Heeramandi Actress In Vacation Photos With Friend

Updated 30 June 2025 at 12:53 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently promoting her upcoming movies, including Metro In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi. Despite her hectic schedule, she recently took a little break for a spontaneous beach holiday in Sri Lanka, where she tried surfing for the first time. She has been sharing moments from her trip on Instagram for s week. However, her latest post confused fans when they noticed she tagged the wrong person.
Fatima Sana Shaikh recently took a short trip to Sri Lanka with a friend. The Dangal actress shared several photos on social media, including an Instagram carousel on June 30, featuring unseen moments from their getaway. However, her caption caught the attention of netizens. In the now-edited post, Fatima mistakenly tagged Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari and wrote, “Bas CHOTTI chotti khushiyan @aditiraohydari ke saath.” Fans quickly noticed the error and began questioning her in the comments.
Within minutes of her post being flooded with questions, the actress updated her caption and tagged her friend.
Fatima Sana Shaikh recently revealed in an interview that she is single. During a promotional event for her upcoming series Aap Jaisa Koi, co-starring R Madhavan, she was asked about her love life while discussing what makes a relationship work. When questioned if she had found someone ideal for her, she responded, "Acche ladke hai hi nai yaar... Koi bhi nahi hai (meri life mein) Filmon mein acche hote hai." She also confirmed her single status.
