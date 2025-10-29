Satish Shah Death: Film Body Writes To PM Narendra Modi Requesting Posthumous Padma Shri For Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor

Satish Shah Death: Days after the passing of the celebrated actor, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the Padma Shri honour for him. Calling it a ‘fitting tribute', the film body wrote a letter addressed to the PM for the posthumous recognition of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star who breathed his last on October 25. The actor was 74 at the time of his passing and left a deep void in the industry with his demise. Fans, friends and television, movie stars took to their social media to mourn his loss and also attended his prayer meet on October 27 to pay their last respects.

In the letter accessed by several media houses, FWICE mentioned, “With folded hands and deep respect, we, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) - the parent body of 36 affiliated associations and scores of members representing the vast workforce of the Indian film, television, and digital industry-wish to humbly appeal to your good self to kindly consider conferring the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) upon Late Shri Satish Shah, one of India's most beloved and distinguished actors."

Noting his vast body of work in all genres, the film body further mentioned, “Late Shri Satish Shah was a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to millions across our nation. Through his unforgettable performances in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, and numerous other landmark films and television shows, he became a household name and a symbol of excellence in the performing arts.”



The letter further stated that the Padma Shri honour would not just recognise the actor, but the man ‘who made India smile’. The note concluded, “His loss has left an emotional void in the hearts of all who knew him and in the creative world he helped shape. Honouring him with the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) would be a most fitting tribute to a life devoted to art, culture, and service through entertainment. It would recognise not just an actor, but a man who made India smile for over four decades and inspired countless others to follow their passion."



Fans and friends of Satish Shah have echoed the demand for a Padma Shri honour for him. The actor is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah, who is battling Alzheimer's disease.