Unko Jaane Dijiye: Rupali Ganguly Requests Paps Not To Click Satish Shah's Wife And Alzheimer's Patient Madhu At His Prayer Meet

Satish Shah's prayer meet was organised in Mumbai on October 27, two days after his passing on October 25. Along with friends and colleagues, the late actor's ailing wife, Madhu Shah, was also present at his prayer meet. As per reports, Madhu is battling Alzheimer's disease.

Keeping her health and emotional turmoil in mind, Rupali Ganguly, who was a good friend of Satish Shah and his co-star in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, requested the paparazzi stationed at the venue not to click her photos. The actress, along with actor-producer JD Majethia, requested the cameramen to put their devices away when Madhu was exiting the venue. In a video shared by a paparazzi page, Rupali could be heard saying with folded hands, “Aap se ek request… Madhu kaki ka mat lo… Please, please unko jaane do, hum log yahin hain abhi. (We have one request to make. Please don’t capture Madhu kaki. Let her go, we are here only, you can click our picture later)."

Satish Shah's wife's emotional tribute to the actor with Sonu Nigam

Several photos and videos from Satish Shah's prayer meet have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Sonu Nigam could be seen crooning to one of the actor's favourite songs, Tere Mere Sapne, originally sung by Md Rafi. After humming for a bit, Madhu joins the singer, bringing tears to the eyes of all attendees.



JD Majethia shared the video with the caption, "Celebrating the life of #satishshah was the intention to give him the befitting tribute from Family & friends. His favourite songs, chosen over usual bhajans keeping his preference in mind, were sung. This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi ‘s last words of the song are, WATCH IT TILL THE END, to know what we all wish to promise #satish shah. Hum sang hai … ♥️🙏"



