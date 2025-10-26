Satish Shah Funeral: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghavan Croon Show's Title Track As Last Respect

Satish Shah Funeral: Celebrities, actors and filmmakers from the film and television industry attended the last rites of Satish Shah on October 26. The actor was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. The actor passed away on Saturday due to kidney-related complications at the age of 74.

Satish Shah's co-star from the popular television sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, attended his funeral. Apart from the actors, Dilip Joshi, Johny Lever, Deven Bhojani, Jamnadas Majethia, Aanjjan Srivastav, Ashoke Pandit, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Farah Khan, Supriya Pathak and Kunal Kohli, among several others, paid their final respect to the veteran actor. Videos and photos from the funeral service emerged on social media.



In the inside clips, the cast members of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai looked visibly devastated while paying last respects to the actor's mortal remains. Rupali Ganguly, who played the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the show, broke down in tears when she met with the family members of Shah. The actress often planned reunions of the cast and met them despite the show ending. At his last rites, Rupali even hugged Sumeet Raghvan, and the actors cried together inconsolably.



Rajesh Kumar, who is seen in the role of Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, turned pallbearer for his screen dad. The actor, who penned emotional notes for Shah following his death, broke down in tears at the funeral. Sumeet Raghvan, who essayed the role of 'Sahil' in the show, also got teary-eyed.

Cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai at Satish Shah's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

