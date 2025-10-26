Satish Shah Last Rites: Rajesh Kumar Turns Pallbearer, Sumeet Raghvan, Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dilip Joshi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh Pay Final Respects

Satish Shah Last Rites: Fans, friends and industry insiders came together to pay final respects to the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor who breathed his last at the age of 74 on October 25. The actor's mortal remains were brought to the Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai on October 26. Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly, Naseeruddin Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dilip Joshi, Tiku Talsania, Ashoke Pandit, Jackie Shroff and Ali Asgar were among the few actors who arrived to pay last respects to the actor.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actors stand by Satish Shah's family side at his last rites

The cast members of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai were among the first ones to arrive at the funeral of Satish Shah. Actress Rupali Ganguly, who played the role of Monisha on the show, was seen consoling Shah's family members. She broke down after seeing the mortal remains of the actor. Sumeet Raghvan, who essayed Rupali's husband and Satish's older son on the show, also arrived at his funeral.

Also Read: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Ratna Pathak Shah at Satish Shah's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Rajesh Kumar, who portrayed the part of Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, cried inconsolably at the late actor's funeral. He also turned pallbearer for Shah, whom he considered a ‘father’ figure in his life. Ahead of the last rites, the actor shared two moving posts remembering Shah on Instagram. Ratna Pathak Shah, who played Satish Shah's wife in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, also arrived at the last rites with her husband, Naseeruddin Shah.



Also Read: Satish Shah Dies: Actor's Last Post Featured Shammi Kapoor, Govinda

Advertisement

Bollywood and the television fraternity mourn the demise of Satish Shah

Television and Bollywood celebrities arrive at Satish Shah's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Apart from the cast members of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, other members from the fraternity also arrived at Satish Shah's last rites. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Ali Asgar and Niel Nitin Mukesh were among the attendees. Actor Tiku Talsania, who himself had a health scare recently, was also present at Shah's funeral. Ratna's sister and actress Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, also paid their last respects. Satish Shah's FTII peer and director David Dhawan, was also spotted at his last rites.