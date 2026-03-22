Screens Slashed, Theatres Vandalised: Chaos Erupts At Dhurandhar 2 Shows In Canada, Police Intervene | Watch

Dhurandhar 2 has become a raging sensation not just in India, but across the globe. The Ranveer Singh starrer has smashed box office records overseas, with Canada and North America registering staggering business. Amid the overwhelming response to the Aditya Dhar directorial, a screening of the film in Canada was halted rather abruptly.

Two theatres in Canada were vandalised during Dhurandhar 2 screening

On March 21, videos from Canada's famous Cineplex Atwater went viral online. In the clip, a group of cinegoers were forced to leave the cinema hall after miscreants slashed the film's screen. They even caused severe property damage to the theatre, as per reports. The incident took place in Montreal.



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Videos show the police and law enforcement officers arriving at the spot immediately after the incident. However, social media users flagged the same incident that took place in Angrignon as well. There have been reports of disruptions being caused inside the theatre hall in some other location in Canada during the screening of Dhurandhar 2. The exact cause of the incident remains unknown at present. Despite the disruptions, the Ranveer Singh starrer continues to dominate the big screens overseas.



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As per Sacnilk, the film is rewriting box office records with its staggering overseas collection. In just the first two days of release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge amassed a total of ₹90.81 Crore ($10.9M+) in overseas territory alone. Canada alone contrubuted to $2,000,268 (₹18.75 Cr) to the film's global business, as per Sacnilk. At the time of publishing, Dhurandhar 2 had breached the ₹500 crore mark at the worldwide box office and the ₹300 crore mark in India, after the Eid holiday. The Aditya Dhar directorial is expected to grow multifold in business in the coming week.