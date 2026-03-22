Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes Bollywood's Highest Eid Grosser, Crosses ₹300 Mark In India

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 3: The Ranveer Singh starrer hit the big screens on March 19 and has been wreaking havoc ever since. In a rare occurrence for a Bollywood movie, the Aditya Dhar directorial has been running at an almost 100% occupancy. In the first three days of release, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the ₹300 crore mark at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 becomes the highest Eid grosser

Dhurandhar The Revenge opened to a staggering ₹143.55 crore, including the paid previews. The film witnessed a small decline on Friday but bounced back on Saturday, which coincided with the Eid holiday. As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹113 crore on Eid day. This makes the movie Bollywood's highest-grossing Eid movie ever, surpassing Salman Khan's Bharat (2019), which minted ₹42.30 Cr.



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Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a total of ₹339.27Cr in just three days of release. The film is running in 20,917 shows and has registered a 40% growth from the previous day. The worldwide gross of the movie is ₹501.04 Cr in the three days of theatrical run. As per experts, the movie is set to cross the ₹700 crore mark at the box office within the first week of release. It must also be noted that the dubbed versions of Dhurandhar 2 hit the big screens only on March 21. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie have been amassing a decent total in India. The regional languages are expected to contribute heavily towards the film's box office collection.



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Not just at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 has been garnering unanimous praise from cinegoers and critics alike. Ranveer Singh's performance has been dubbed as his career best, while Aditya Dhar has received massive applause for his direction.



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