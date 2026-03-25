What's Stopping Dhurandhar 2 Actor From Watching Movie In Theatres? Ranveer Singh's Co-Star Says 'Tickets Are...'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is going all guns blazing at the box office. In under a week of its run, it has grossed over ₹600 crore in India. Globally, it is inching towards the ₹1000 crore mark and will hit these numbers in its coming second weekend. Dhurandhar franchise's casting has been dissected, discussed and appreciated by movie-goers. 'Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' memes are viral on social media, with fans showering high praise on the director for crafting this cinematic achievement.

While Dhurandhar 2 continues its glorious run, an actor who briefly featured in a viral scene in the movie in the ending, has indirectly called out the makers for its high ticket prices across cinemas in India. The spy thriller has been running at premium prices in cinema halls worldwide. Since the hype around the movie is sky high, people are even shelling out extra money to watch it on the big screens. However, actor Harjeet shared that he has not seen Dhurandhar 2, which he features in, due to its current high ticket rates.

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A scene of Hamza and Alam in Dhurandhar The Revenge | Image: X

When asked if he had seen the film, Harjeet said in Punjabi, “I haven’t seen it yet. The tickets are around ₹500, and as you know, it has only just been released, so I haven’t been able to watch it yet.”

He was then asked if his family didn’t push him to take them to the theatre to watch the film. To this, he responded, “Yes, they did. But I told them that there are five of us, and it would cost ₹2,500 in total. ₹2,500 is what we manage to save in a month, so I didn’t take them. I told them we would wait a bit and watch it later.”