Seema Pahwa To Quit Bollywood? Bhool Chuk Maaf Actress Says 'Film Industry Taken Over By Businessmen'

Seema Pahwa is one of the talented actresses who has worked in both TV and films. She has given many memorable performances in movies such as Ankhon Dekhi, Chintu Ka Birthday, Badhaai Do, Hum Log, Hip Hip Hurray and Dream Girl 2, among others. Apart from being an actress, she made her debut as a director with the film Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and earned wide praise from critics and the audience. However, after investing 5 decades in the entertainment industry, the veteran actress is considering quitting the showbiz.

Seema Pahwa is likely to quit showbiz

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Seema Pahwa highlighted the current situation of the industry and shared that she will have to say goodbye to the industry owing to the poor condition. She added that the business has been taken over and has murdered the creativity. The industry has sidelined artistic values, and now filmmakers are prioritising casting stars for the profit of the film.“Mujh lag raha hai bahi jaldi namaste karni padege film industry ki. They calls us purane log (old-fashioned people) and tell us, ‘Your thought process is very old.’ They argue with us that an actor makes a film work. According to them, only commercial things make a film work."

Seema Pahwa also bashed the filmmakers for making ₹100 crore films despite not working at the box office. Not just the big screens, even OTT platforms have turned into a commercial. “If you make good low budget films, at least 2 out of 5 will work. But they only want to stick to the same old formula that people are rejecting. OTT has its own issues. I have diverted myself to theatre,” she added.

Why did Seema Pahwa opt for theatres?

Elaborating on the reason behind her decision to join theatres instead of films, Pahwa said that she is hurt by being compared to newbies. “I have given 55 years to the industry but if someone comes and says that someone’s 5 years of experience are weightier then you do get hurt. I am very hurt so I have chosen to move towards theatre." Pahwa further shared that she is happy with the work she is doing in theatres.