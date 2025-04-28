New Films In Theatres This Week: Raid 2, HIT 3, Retro, Thunderbolts To Watch On Thursday And Friday

This week, theatres will be releasing a range of movies from various genres. From cop drama Raid 2 and action thriller HIT 3 to comedy flick Gulkand, the list includes several highly anticipated movies, including two franchises. Yes, Raid and HIT are popular franchise films that show both the actors (Ajay Devgn and Nani) in ca op avatar. While Ajay plays the IRS, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar, IPS. So we have listed down the films that you can watch in the theatres this Thursday, May 1, and Friday, May 2.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn is returning as the IRS, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax in the second installment. In this film, he will be at loggerheads with corrupt politician Dada Manohar Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The sequel focuses on Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, who conducts his 75th raid on the premises of Dada Manohar Bhai. Will he be able to find proof against Manohar? Watch to see what happens on May 1.

Retro

Suriya and Pooja Hegde's romantic action drama is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film follows a gangster trying to avoid violence and lead a peaceful life after vowing to his wife. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan and also stars Jayaram, Joju George and Nassar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 1.

The Bhootnii

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the supernatural flick is set in the heart of St. Vincent College, the Virgin Tree is home to a spirit who awakens every Valentine's Day in response to the longing for true love. This spirit is known to take souls away on Holika Dahan. From Valentine's Day to Holi - 27 days of love and horror begin when Shantanu's plea for true love awakens the spirit. What happens next is the movie's all about. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. The film is slated to clash with Raid 2, May 1.

Gulkand

Gulkand is known for its healing properties, but its deepest power lies in the heart. Nostalgia rekindles lost connections, stirring emotions long forgotten. As young lovers fight for their future, what happens when old lovers find their way back to each other? Releasing in Marathi, the film stars Sai Tamhankar, Prasad Oak and Jui Bhagwat in the lead. The film is slated to release on May 1.



HIT 3: The Third Case

The third installment in the HIT Universe, Nani, is set to take centre stage with his gory cop avatar. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role, alongside Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath. The film will show Arjun Sarkaar, an SP in HIT at Visakhapatnam, gets assigned to a high-priority case for the HIT in Jammu and Kashmir to catch a group of serial killers responsible for the gruesome murders of several people. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 1.



Thunderbolts

It is an upcoming superhero flick based on Marvel Comics. The film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Geraldine Viswanathan and Lewis Pullman, among others. The film follows a group of antiheroes caught in a deadly trap and forced to work together on a dangerous mission. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 2.

Lovely 3D