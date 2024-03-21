Advertisement

Bollywood playback singer and versatile artist, Shaan, known for his melodious voice and vibrant persona, recently weighed in his opinion on the flourishing remake trend in Bollywood, in which several old songs are being brought back with fresh twists to the newly released movies. While Shaan didn’t vehemently oppose the trend, he said that one shouldn’t mess with the essence of the original song. The singer added that songs can be revived but with the right aesthetics.

Shaan supports song remakes but there is one condition

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shaan was asked about the trend of remakes and how it has been receiving criticism from the audience. Sharing his perspective, the singer said, “I have no issue with the remake as a concept because the song is not just the voice. The song is the lyrics, the song is the composition, the song is the feeling and that feeling needs to be revived. But done with the right aesthetics, the right ethos, the right sensibility.”

However, Shaan added the condition that one should not spoil the song’s original essence. He said, “But if you completely spoil the song and lose its essence then people would say ‘Why did you remake it’? It’s about how they execute the project not about the concept on its own. You have to give it a little tweak to make it contemporary but don’t mess with it.

In the same discussion, Shaan also highlighted that nowadays there is a certain amount of “insecurity in the music industry." It is all about numbers and a race to get into the famous music production house for the name. He added that there are "so many fantastic voices, original voices who have their own style," but they try to sound like Arijit Singh when given a chance.

More about Shaan

Shaan is one of the most renowned singers of the 90s who has given many soulful songs in various Indian languages and has established himself as one of the highest-paid playback singers in Indian Cinema. He is known for his songs such as Tanha Dil, Suno Na, Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina, Koi Kahein Kehta Raahein, Nikamma, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh and Chaar Kadam, to name a few.