Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Shaan Expresses Disappointment Over Singers Trying To Sound Like Arijit Singh: Why The Clones?

Shaan, in a recent interview, shared his disappointment over singers trying to sound like famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaan
Arijit singh (L), Shaan (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Arijit Singh is considered as one of the most talented singers in the Indian music industry. He has delivered numerous hits in Bollywood and won hearts with his soulful voice. Owing to his stardom, veteran singer Shaan feels that many singers are trying to copy Arijit and that they need to have their own identity instead of being someone's clone.

A certain amount of insecurity in the music industry...: Shaan

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Shaan highlighted that nowadays there is a certain amount of “insecurity in the music industry." It is all about numbers and a race to get into the famous music production house for name. He added that there are "so many fantastic voices, original voices who have their own style," but they try to sound like Arijit when given a chance.

People aren’t willing to take a chance: Shaan

The veteran singer further said that when a singer is given a chance they try to sound like Arijit Singh. "I mean he’s doing his thing and he’s fantastic but then why the clones? I mean do your own thing because if they can’t get him at least they’ll get a closer voice. It stems from some kind of insecurity. I feel that people aren’t willing to take a chance, you made a great song, it’s a fantastic setup, get a great voice, and sing it. Let him sing it or her sing it in her own style and space,” the singer concluded.

Shaan is one of the most renowned singers of the 90s who has given many soulful songs in various Indian languages and has established himself as one of highest-paid playback singers in Indian Cinema. He is known for his songs such as Tanha Dil, Suno Na, Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina, Koi Kahein Kehta Raahein, Nikamma, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh and Chaar Kadam, to name a few.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

