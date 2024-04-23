Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput stepped out on a dinner date in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi outside the venue as they were exiting the restaurant. However, it was not enough for the paps and they followed him to their car. This didn't go down well with the actor and he lashed out at them asking them to "behave".

Shahid Kapoor slams paparazzi for clicking pictures

A video is going viral on the internet that shows angry Shahid lashing out at paparazzi for clicking pictures. In one of the videos, Shahid and Mira can be seen coming out of a restaurant twinning in black ensembles and posing for the camera. They walked down the stairs and started walking towards their car, while the paparazzi followed them.

This left the actor miffed, in the second video, as he reached his car, he asked the paps, "Guys, can you stop it? Can you behave yourself, please?"

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section, supporting the actor. A user wrote, "Har din thori mood Hoga.... Aur Shahid naturally bohot sweet hai." Another wrote, "Distance rakho yar, life hea sabhi ki, space lo Phir milo".

Shahid Kapoor's itinerary takes center stage on the internet

A few days ago, Shahid's travel itinerary leaked online, creating a heavy buzz among the fans. Soon after, his wife Mira took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "When the internet cares more about your husband’s travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend @shahidkapoor (sic)?" The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor has yet to reply to his wife's question.

On the work front, he is busy shooting for Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The actor often treats his fans to his BTS look from the sets. Last, he shared a monochrome photo himself, calling it "aaj ka mood". In the image, we can see Shahid looking away from the camera, while he is sitting in a car. He is sporting sunglasses.

For the first time, the actor will play the role of a cop in the upcoming action drama. It is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.