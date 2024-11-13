sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:26 IST, November 13th 2024

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Rent Out Their Worli Apartment At ₹20 Lakh Per Month

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor have rented out their luxury apartment in the Worli area of Mumbai at a rent of ₹20 lakh per month for five years.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
23:26 IST, November 13th 2024