Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Rent Out Their Worli Apartment At ₹20 Lakh Per Month
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor have rented out their luxury apartment in the Worli area of Mumbai at a rent of ₹20 lakh per month for five years.
