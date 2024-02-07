Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is directed by Amit Joshi-Aradhana Shah and also features Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The romantic drama will hit the big screens on February 9. Ahead of the release of the film, the actor has opened up on the burdens of being a big star and if it comes in the way of being a good actor.

On Hrithik’s remark, a Shahid contrast

Previosuly while promoting his upcoming film Fighter, Hrithik Roshan was in conversation with Film Companion when the actor opened up on the pressures of being a star. The actor stated that being a ‘star’ is a big responsibility. However, he implied that the label comes with its share of expectations which weighs down on the actor in him. He admitted that being an actor with no labels would have been easier on him.

Hrithik told the publication, “When you got to take up the job of a star, it is unhealthy actually in many many ways,” Hrithik said. “The star is the responsibility. I am very grateful for it, don’t get me wrong, I am very thankful this is something I cherish. I know it’s been given to me, it’s a gift but it’s a burden that I carry. And, I have to work very hard to thrive. I don’t want to survive I wanna thrive in it, but it’s a journey. As an actor, I feel very, very relaxed when there are no expectations.” However, Shahid Kapoor seems to have a different view on the matter.

What did Shahid Kapoor say about Hrithik Roshan’s comment?

When Shahid Kapoor was asked to share his views on stardom being a “burden”, the Jab We Met actor told the publication, “I have the opposite problem. I do not want to lose the actor in me. So sometimes, I sacrifice stardom. I think I am on the other side of the fence." He continued, "I have the opposite problem. I am like, ‘Yeah, I know what he is saying, I get it because sometimes it is like that’. It is also the nature of films that we do, the choices we make, the graph that each one of us chooses. I think, in that, his journey is very different to mine.”

Elaborating further, Shahid cited the example of industry heavyweights and veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan and asserted that one does not have to give up on acting to retain stardom. He added, “There are enough examples where there is definite stardom and there are heavy acting jobs. I have grown up watching that and I aspire for that. I would not let the actor in me go. That’s not just something I would do. I won’t.” The actor’s comments are now doing rounds on social media.