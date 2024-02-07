Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor’s career received a significant boost with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and the filmmaker further tasted success with his recently released movie Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. With Animal Park in the works, fans are buzzing with anticipation for a possible crossover between Shahid's Kabir Singh and Ranbir's film.

Will Kabir Singh and Animal Park have a crossover?

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid Kapoor shed light on the potential crossover and expressed enthusiasm but acknowledged the practical challenges. The actor addressed the excitement among the audience but said that the decision is not solely in his hands because there are two distinct universes of the two films.

He said, “Certain things are very exciting for the audience. But the ball is not in my court and it’s not easy because I think the universes are quite different. If something like that happens it would be great, but is it practically possible? Is it doable? Who will write it? When will it happen? There are so many practical things that happen.”

Shahid drew parallels to anticipation regarding Farzi 2

While mentioning that the actor highlighted the complexities of scheduling and director commitments. He added, “It’s very difficult to explain to them that the directors are working on two other shows, once they get finished that they will come back to this. And the audience reaction is like, ‘They have not starting writing yet, are they stupid? Immediately they should make as everyone wants to watch.’ And I am like you think it was that simple but it’s not. But it’s a great thought and if the audience gets excited by that then I am happy.”

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit theatres on 9th February. Following this release, the actor will shift focus to his upcoming thriller, Deva alongside Pooja Hegde, where he’ll play a cop.