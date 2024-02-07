Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon. In a recent interview, the two actors, who are currently promoting the movie, discussed how much we depend on technology, phones, and artificial intelligence. In the same interaction, Shahid revealed that he and his wife Mira Rajput even have disagreements about their shared reliance on technology.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput fight for this reason

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid delved deeper into his reliance on technology, even to the extent that it became a reason for a fight between him and his wife Mira. The actor revealed, “I fight with Mira every time about this. She is like, ‘You never have time for me’. I am like, ‘Okay babe’ and I keep my phone down. Then I am waiting for her and she is on her phone for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, she looks at me and is like, ‘What?’ I say, ‘Nothing, I have time for you.’ and she is like, ‘I have two more things to do, just one second, this is very important.”

Shahid Kapoor’s relationship mantra

Shahid went on to elaborate, saying that he and Mira have one relationship mantra that has helped them both. According to the actor, the only way to keep women from getting bored is to keep them entertained. The Kabir Singh star shared that women become disinterested in their husbands if they merely put on a happy front.

He added, “The one thing women hate is boredom. If you keep them entertained, they are interested. You can be very nice also but they will lose interest in you. They need a tinge of bad in you as well so that they can fight with you and make you a better being.”

After nearly nine years of marriage, Shahid and Mira are parents to two kids: a boy named Zain and a girl named Misha. Getting back to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi are the film's writers and directors. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, and veteran actor Dharmendra are the producers of the movie. It is scheduled to open in theaters on February 9.