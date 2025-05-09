Shahid Kapoor's Pay Cheque On The Rise Even As Flops Pile Up: Fees Per Project Vs Hit Card Of Farzi Star

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Deva, has now set eyes on season two of his smash hit web series Farzi. The crime thriller, also starring Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon and Vijay Sethupathi, released in 2023 and reports suggest that the follow-up season will go on the floors by the end of this year.

Even as rumours swirl over when the project will go on the floors, a report in Pinkvilla has suggested that the actor will take home his biggest pay cheque so far for Farzi 2.

Shahid Kapoor made his web series debut with Farzi in 2023 | Image: X

How much is Shahid getting paid for Farzi 2?

Reportedly, the Bloody Daddy actor is getting ₹45 crore for season 2 of Farzi. He received ₹30 crore for Frazi season 1, which consisted of 8 episodes. The budget of the show was ₹80 crore (including publicity and promotion). Thus, one-third of the show's budget was the lead star's fees.

Kabir Singh was Shahid's last hit | Image: X

The fees of ₹45 crore is almost 50% hike from what he charged for season 1. The actor's hefty fees continues to rise even as box office hits evade him.

Flop movies at the box office, still Shahid's pay cheque rising

After the commercial success of Kabir Singh (2019), Shahid reportedly bumped his fees per film from ₹30 crore to ₹35 crore. However, he is yet to see a clean hit at the box office. For Jersey, he reportedly took home ₹25 crore. The drop in the fees was to ease the producers from the burden of the Covid pandemic. For Bloody Daddy, his first streaming film, Shahid earned ₹40 crore, a claim he denies. For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Deva, he reportedly earned ₹25 crore each. However, barring TBMAUJ, which was an average hit, all the others were commercial flops.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in 2024 | Image: IMDb