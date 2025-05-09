'India's Long Overdue Response To Terrorism...': 'Anxious' Janhvi Kapoor Says India Not An Aggressive Country Amid Conflict With Pakistan

Janhvi Kapoor shared a post on Instagram mentioning how devastated and extremely concerned about the growing tension between India and Pakistan.



Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi penned an emotional note that read, “The visuals that unfolded on news channels and social media last night felt like they were something out of a movie, something I never fathomed I'd see in this lifetime happening on Indian soil. It was a kind of anxiety I had never experienced before. And it made me think of all the times we'd remark on foreign conflicts from a safe distance and call for an end to any and all kinds of confrontation between countries. But this time it's at our door step.” The Devara star shared that India is not an aggressive country.

Janhvi Kapoor shares post amid rising tension between India and Pakistan | Imag: Instagram

"We by nature, by history are never the aggressors. We don't invade, we don't enforce ourselves into places and onto people that don't welcome us." "Yesterday after decades of being at the receiving end of cowardly attacks we chose to hit back. We finally said enough. The might, power and strength of our armed forces was never any secret. But yesterday, despite the terror and uncertainty of what may unfold, there was a sense of security," she added.