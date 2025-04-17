Shahid Kapoor Sets Stage On Fire With His Electrifying Performance To Mauja Hi Mauja, TBMAUJ At Family Event | Watch

Seema Singh’s daughter Meghna’s wedding has become the talk of the town after Bollywood A-listers, including Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Vaani Kapoor, were spotted dancing the night away in Mumbai on April 16.

Inside footage from the sangeet event shows Shahid Kapoor stealing the spotlight on the dance floor with performances on his biggest hits. He grooved to songs like Nagada, Shaam Shaandar, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mauja hi Mauja and Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan, joined by Seema, her husband Mrityunjay Singh, and their children Meghna and Shrey Singh. The videos are now going viral.

Shahid Kapoor dances to ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha’ at Seema Singh’s daughter’s sangeet

Paparazzi page Viral Bhayani shared many videos showing Shahid Kapoor giving a solo performance on the title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with the crowd cheering their heart out. For the other songs, the Singh family joined him on stage. While Seema watched from the side, her son Shrey and her daughter Meghna, the bride-to-be, matched steps with Shahid energetically. In another video, Jab We Met star is seen dancing to his iconic dance track Mauja Hi Mauja.

Arjun Kapoor to Ankit Tiwari: celebs who shine on Meghna Singh’s sangeet