BLACKPINK Vs Beyonce: War Of Words Ensues Online Between Two Fandoms Over Coachella Viewership Claims

BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie are on roll and recently gave an electrifying performance in Coachella and fans were left asking for more. However, a recent post on social media became a hot topic for discussion after it included Beyonce over most viewed performance of music festival.

Online Debate between BLACKPINK and Beyonce fans

A recent post on social media platform made a bold claim that Beyonce is still the most viewed Coacehlla performance. However, Blinks disgreed with the statement and also shared few posts and comments. An X user wrote, Beyoncé's Beychella remains the most-watched Coachella concert of all time simultaneously. #1. Beyoncé- 458K (2018)#2. BLACKPINK- 290k (2023) Blackpink got 290K simultaneously and 2.9 million views throughout the day. The 250 million reported by Rolling Stones is not just numbers from the live BLACKPINK concert but, from all the shows that were broadcast on the official Coachella YouTube channel that year. Any other statement is MISINFORMATION.

Beyonce fans were in total belief and asked the credibility of BLACKPINK's numbers. One user wrote, “can you also verify what a certain fandom said? they said enha achieved 400k which makes them 2nd, and they're source is from a screenshot with 100+ followers”. Another user wrote, “We know that the real Queen Beyoncé still has the most watched program, the rest are made up fallacies of desperate fans of idols in need of western validation.”

Blink took to X and wrote, "Most Watched Coachella Performances live on YouTube (Peak Concurrent Viewers):

1.BLACKPINK (2023) – 2.96M

2.Beyoncé (2018) – 458K

3.ENHYPEN (2025) – 400K

4.Harry Styles (2022) – 180K

5.Anitta (2022) – 160K".

With this, post, many blinks took to comment section and one user wrote, “We need info on Lisa and Jennie cuz they for sure had more than 160K because the likes of the live stream skyrocketed for them”. Another user wrote, “Well yes, agreed”.

BLACKPINK Lisa, Jennie's performances in Coachella

For blinks, this year's Coachella was the most entertaining and surprising with back-to-back performances on two members from BLACKPINK. Lisa had performed her famous solo Elastigirl at Coachella on Friday. She had also performed other songs including Born Again, Money, Moonlight and New Woman among others. While Jennie performed her latest on the outdoor stage at the music festival. Her set of songs for the night were, Filter, FTS, Mantra, Handlebars, Seoul City, ExtraL, Starlight and Like Jennie among others.