Updated March 19th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Shahid Kapoor To Play The Immortal Ashwatthama In Film Inspired By Mahabharata | Details Inside

Shahid Kapoor will headline the upcoming mythological drama Ashwathama. The film is directed by Sachin B Ravi and is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid kapoor
Shahid kapoor | Image:Shahid kapoor/Instagram
  3 min read
Shahid Kapoor starrer Ashwatthama The  The Saga Continues was announced as a part of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming slate of titles. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the magnum opus is helmed by Sachin Ravi. The Farzi actor takes the stage in his most monumental role yet, in Ashwatthama The Saga Continues, that tells a gripping tale that blurs the lines between myth and reality. 

The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. For the unversed, Ashwatthama is a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. He was the son of Guru Dronacharya and was cursed to live forever till the end of time with a gaping wound on his forehead by Lord Krishna. 

What is Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues movie about? 

The film delves into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years.

In the sneak peek shown at the launch event of the film, the makers promised an adrenaline-fueled clash of titans as ancient valour clashes with contemporary might. The film will be a platform where the past and present collide, and the true essence of heroism is put to the ultimate test. Shahid Kapoor along with the director and producer of the movie unveiled the title of the movie today. 

I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film: Director Sachin Ravi on Ashwatthama The Saga Continues

Talking about the film at the event, director Sachin Ravi detailed what prompted him to make the film. The filmmaker said, “For me, immortality is an intriguing concept that evokes a plethora of emotions and dramatic scenarios. The story of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, an immortal being believed to be living even today, is what fuelled my desire to delve into his narrative.” He further stated that he wanted to place the Mahabharat character in the present timeline and understand his concept of the modern world. He concluded, “I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film.” 

A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram 



The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and directed by Sachin Ravi, is a magnum opus that will release in theatres across the world.

When Vicky Kaushal was supposed to play Ashwatthama in Aditya Dhar's Film
 

Back in 2020, filmmaker Aditya Dhar had announced The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal. However, the film was faced with budget issues and was eventually shelved. It was backed by RSVP Movies of Ronnie Screwvala. Speaking at a press conference earlier this year, Aditya revealed that the mythological superhero actioner was “too big" for the Indian cinema and therefore, the team understood it was “impossible to make it" considering the budget constraints.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

