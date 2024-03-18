×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Shaitaan Becomes Second Film After Fighter To Enter ₹100 Crore In India This Year

Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 8. The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika starrer movie became the highest opening Hindi horror movie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan
Shaitaan | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 8 and continues to perform well at the box office. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. Based on the backdrop of Indian black magic, the supernatural thriller is directed by Vikas Bahl. After its second weekend in theatre, Shaitaan has breached the ₹100 crore mark in India. 

Shaitaan breaches ₹100 crore mark in India 

Days after minting ₹100 crore in worldwide collection, the Ajay Devgn starrer has breached the coveted mark in India as well. Shaitaan opened to ₹14.75 crore in domestic collection making the Vikas Bahl directorial the highest opening horror movie ever. On its second weekend, the film raked in ₹23.3 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. 

 

 

Early estimates provided by Sacnilk show the film raked in ₹9.75 crore on second Sunday taking the movie’s total to ₹103.05 crore. Despite being in its second week of release, Shaitaan remains the first choice of cine-goers, as per trade analysts. Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha and Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story which released a week later failed to give a competition to Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's film. 

Shaitaan becomes the second Hindi film to cross ₹100 crore in 2024 

Shaitaan has been setting records ever since its release. The supernatural film became the highest-opening horror Hindi movie by raking ₹14.75 crore on day 1. Now the Ajay Devgn starrer has become the second film of 2024 to mint ₹100 crore. The first film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India was Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

 

 

The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone movie minted ₹212.62 crores in its 46-day theatrical run. The movie is set for its digital premiere on Netflix on March 21. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

