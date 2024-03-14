×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Shaitaan Box Office: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Supernatural Thriller Crosses ₹100 Crore WW

Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika has breached the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within a week of its release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan Day 1
Shaitaan Day 1 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 8. The supernatural thriller features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead role. Ever since its release, the movie has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres. Within a week of its theatrical run, the Vikas Bahl directorial has raked in more than ₹100 crore at the box office. The movie has managed to maintain a steady business domestically as well. 

Shaitaan rakes in ₹100 crore in less than a week 

On the sixth day of its theatrical run, Shaitaan entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide. As per Sacnilk, the film has grossed ₹80.25 crore in India and ₹20 crore in overseas collections. The film’s total has amassed a staggering collection of ₹74.12 crore. 

After Fighter and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer horror flick has become only the third Hindi film to enter the ₹100 crore mark this year. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer aerial-action movie amassed a total of ₹358.74 worldwide while the romantic-comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya minted ₹139.35 crore in worldwide collection as per Sacnilk.  

Shaitaan eyes to cross ₹100 crore in India soon 

Shaitaan has maintained a steady hold at the domestic box office as well. The Vikas Bahl directorial opened to a decent ₹14.75 crore in India, becoming the highest-opener horror movie in Bollywood. In the six-day theatrical run, the movie has breached the ₹50 crore mark. 

On its first Wednesday of release, the Ajay Devgn film raked in ₹6.37 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The film’s total collection stands at ₹74.12 crore in India. As per trade analysts, the film will breach the ₹100 crore mark in India in the coming weekend. 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative

Japanese bonds surge

a few seconds ago
Arjun Singh joins BJP

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC

a few seconds ago
Real estate

Foreign funds in realty

a few seconds ago
india latest news

India News LIVE: Supreme

a few seconds ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

a minute ago
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker

Elephant Visits Caretaker

2 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh comments on MI removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Yuvraj not happy with MI

2 minutes ago
OpenAI

OpenAI new partnerships

4 minutes ago
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

EC meet over Commissioner

4 minutes ago
Mike Tyson

Tyson trains to fight

7 minutes ago
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room

MBA student suicide

8 minutes ago
Pakistan

Michael Kasprowicz in 'p

8 minutes ago
Changing weather

Health Tips

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shootout

Bengaluru Shootout

12 minutes ago
One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways

One Nation, One Election

13 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sunil Gavaskar on Jaiswal

15 minutes ago
18 OTT platforms blocked

18 OTT Platforms Blocked

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News5 hours ago

  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Ghazipur: 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops, Video Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Indore

    India News11 hours ago

  5. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo