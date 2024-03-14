Shaitaan Box Office: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Supernatural Thriller Crosses ₹100 Crore WW

Advertisement

Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 8. The supernatural thriller features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead role. Ever since its release, the movie has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres. Within a week of its theatrical run, the Vikas Bahl directorial has raked in more than ₹100 crore at the box office. The movie has managed to maintain a steady business domestically as well.

Shaitaan rakes in ₹100 crore in less than a week

On the sixth day of its theatrical run, Shaitaan entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide. As per Sacnilk, the film has grossed ₹80.25 crore in India and ₹20 crore in overseas collections. The film’s total has amassed a staggering collection of ₹74.12 crore.

After Fighter and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer horror flick has become only the third Hindi film to enter the ₹100 crore mark this year. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer aerial-action movie amassed a total of ₹358.74 worldwide while the romantic-comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya minted ₹139.35 crore in worldwide collection as per Sacnilk.

Shaitaan eyes to cross ₹100 crore in India soon

Shaitaan has maintained a steady hold at the domestic box office as well. The Vikas Bahl directorial opened to a decent ₹14.75 crore in India, becoming the highest-opener horror movie in Bollywood. In the six-day theatrical run, the movie has breached the ₹50 crore mark.

On its first Wednesday of release, the Ajay Devgn film raked in ₹6.37 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The film’s total collection stands at ₹74.12 crore in India. As per trade analysts, the film will breach the ₹100 crore mark in India in the coming weekend.