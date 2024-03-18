Shaitaan Becomes Second Film After Fighter To Enter ₹100 Crore In India This Year

Advertisement

Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 8 and continues to perform well at the box office. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. Based on the backdrop of Indian black magic, the supernatural thriller is directed by Vikas Bahl. After its second weekend in theatre, Shaitaan has breached the ₹100 crore mark.

Shaitaan breaches ₹100 crore mark in India

Days after minting ₹100 crore in worldwide collection, the Ajay Devgn starrer has breached the coveted mark in India as well. Shaitaan opened to ₹14.75 crore in domestic collection making the Vikas Bahl directorial the highest opening horror movie ever. On its second weekend, the film raked in ₹23.3 crore in India as per Sacnilk.

Early estimates provided by Sacnilk show the film raked in ₹9.75 crore on the second Saturday which takes the movie’s total to ₹103.05 crore. Despite being in its second week of release, Shaitaan remains the first choice of cine-goers as per trade analyst. Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha and Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story was released a week later, but faced stiff competition from the Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film.

Shaitaan becomes the second Hindi film to cross ₹100 crore in 2024

Shaitaan has been setting records ever since its release. The supernatural film became the highest-opening horror Hindi movie by raking ₹14.75 crore on day 1. Now the Ajay Devgn starrer has become the second film of 2024 to mint ₹100 crore. Previously, Fighter breached the mark in India.

The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone movie has minted ₹212.62 crores in its 46-day theatrical run. The movie is now set for its digital premiere on Netflix on March 21.