Shakti Shalini Update: Aneet Padda To Play Dual Role Maddock's Horror Comedy? Here's What We Know

Aneet Padda earned widespread fame after starring in Saiyaara alongside debutant Ahaan Panday in 2025. The film was commercially successful, and the actress won several 'Newcomer' awards. Now, she is all set to tap into a new role in her next film, Shakti Shalini, and reports are rife that she will be playing a double role.

New update on Aneet Padda's role in Shakti Shalini

According to a report in Mid-day, the film is rooted in Bengali folklore and mythology. The plot revolves around a battle between good and evil. Based on this, Aneet will be playing both Good and Evil as Shakti (Protector) and Shalini (Evil) in the film. "The story is about a vengeful female ghost dwelling in trees and water bodies, who punishes men, as she was betrayed and killed in a brutal manner. In Bengal, the goddess invoked to destroy evil spirits is Goddess Kali. She is recognised as the ultimate form of Shakti. Here, the character Shakti is pitted against the spirit," a source told the portal.

All about Shakti Shalini

Earlier, it was speculated that Kiara Advani is essaying the titular role. However, Maddock confirmed Aneet as the lead of Shakti Shalini in the post-credit scenes of Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma. The next chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe describes her character as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all".

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotda, Shakti Shalini is the next big film for Aneet after Saiyaara. It is scheduled to release in the theatres on December 24, 2026. However, the release might be postponed as Shah Rukh Khan's King is releasing on the same day.