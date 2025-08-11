'Shall I Leave?' Jr NTR Loses Cool At War 2 Pre-Release Event, Snaps At A Fan Interrupting His Speech | WATCH

War 2 will be hitting the theatres on August 14. Fans across South and North India are excited to see Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood icon Jr NTR face off. Amid the buzz, the makers hosted a pre-release event in Hyderabad on August 10 with both actors in attendance. However, a video of Jr NTR losing his cool while delivering his speech at the event has gone viral.

A viral video shows an overexcited fan shouting and disrupting Jr NTR’s speech, which annoyed the actor. Iriked, the RRR star told the fan not to shout and to stay quiet while he spoke.

In the clip from the Hyderabad event, Jr NTR said, “Brother, shall I leave? Shall I leave? What did I tell you? Maintain silence when I speak. It won’t take me a second to put the mic down and walk off the stage. Shall I speak? Maintain silence.”

The video is now circulating widely and drawing mixed reactions online. Thousands of fans had gathered in Hyderabad to celebrate Jr NTR and his Bollywood debut in War 2.

Jr NTR thanked YRF for giving him the opportunity. Addressing comparisons with Hrithik Roshan after the release of the song Janaab-e-aali, he said, “Such comparisons can mislead fans. I believe two good dancers complemented each other, it wasn’t a face-off as it’s being portrayed. I want you all to simply enjoy this foot-tapping chartbuster. Hrithik Roshan is one of the greatest dancers in the country.”