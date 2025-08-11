Nagarjuna For Bigg Boss Telugu Or Mohanlal For Bigg Boss Malayalam, Who Charges More For Hosting The Reality Show?

Updated 11 August 2025 at 18:20 IST
The new seasons of Bigg Boss in different languages are coming back on Indian television. While Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 just premiered on August 3 with Mohanlal, the excitement surrounding Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has also hit a high after the release of a gripping promo featuring the charming Akkineni Nagarjuna and the witty Vennela Kishore. With the buzz amping, many reports about the hosting fees of both stars are making headlines. Know who is getting paid more for hosting India’s most popular reality show.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 will premiere on Star Maa and JioHotstar on September 7, 2025. This will be Nagarjuna’s seventh time hosting the show since its launch. While the makers have not made an official announcement, OTTplay reported that Akkineni Nagarjuna is allegedly earning ₹30 crore for hosting this season. If true, this would make him one of the highest-paid reality show hosts in India.
On the other side, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 started streaming on JioHotstar on August 3. The show’s drama and entertainment have kept fans eager for the upcoming twists, with legendary host Mohanlal returning once again. Reports suggest Mohanlal is earning ₹24 crore this season, which will be a hike from ₹12 crore in the first season and an estimated ₹18 crore in the later ones.
The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have built the set for its ninth season at Annapurna Studios, where the show will be filmed for three months. This season will feature both celebrities and commoners. To select participants, the team has planned a digital pre-show called Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. In this pre-show, 40 commoners will compete for a place in Bigg Boss Telugu. It is scheduled to start streaming on August 23, 2025.
