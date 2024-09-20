Published 14:55 IST, September 20th 2024
Shama Sikander Says 'Superstar' Improvised Hugging Her During Shoot, Calls It 'Shocking And Weird'
Shama mentioned that even though she has worked with many celebrities in the past, she never felt so uncomfortable as with the actor involved during the shoot.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shocking, Weird: Shama Says 'Superstar' Improvised Hugging Her On Set | Image: Instagram
