Hai Junoon X Review: Is Neil Nitin Mukesh's College Drama Worth Watching? Netizens Call It 'One Time Watch'

Hai Junoon! Dream, Dare, Dominate X review: Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez make their OTT debut with a musical web series, now streaming on JioHotstar. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the coming-of-age drama revolves around a predictable rivalry between two student groups from elite colleges. The trailer of the show already builds much anticipation and attention. Since the series’ release, fans and critics hopping on binge-watching all 16 episodes and sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

Is Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Hai Junoon worth watching?

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez’s web series debut is nothing short of a dramatic yet cliche rollercoaster. Viewers have been sharing their reactions on X.

One user commented, "Show ki story bhi mast, plus even the songs are great.. Worth the watch."

Another said, "I just saw the show because of the songs, and tbh, ‘Hai Junoon’ didn’t disappoint."

A third viewer praised, "One time watch toh definitely hai ‘Hai Junoon’... Sebi has my heart."

What Hai Junoon is about?

Hai Junoon tells the tale of two competing music clubs, The Misfits and The SuperSonics, at Anderson’s College in Mumbai. The story captures their intense rivalry, ambition, and journey of self-discovery through the realms of music and dance, exploring themes of friendship, betrayal, and personal growth.