Sharam Nahi Aati: Sunny Deol Lambasts Paparazzi Outside His Home After Father Dharmendra's Hospital Discharge

Sunny Deol has been under emotional distress due to his father, Dharmendra's, health. The 89-year-old returned home early Wednesday after his brief admission to Breach Candy Hospital. Soon after his return, several celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, visited the actor. While the actor is recovering at his Juhu residence, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol are by his side. On Thursday, Sunny was snapped outside his residence, and he noticed paparazzi following him. He stopped in his tracks and shouted at them for prying with their cameras.

Sunny Deol lashes out at paparazzi outside his Juhu residence

In the video going viral on the internet, Sunny, with his joined hands, expressed his anger over the invasion of privacy. He said, "You have a family, parents, and kids at home, and you are clicking videos like c******". Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? Don’t you feel any shame?)". He then stood there for a while and looked at the paparazzi angrily before walking off.

Dharmendra would be treated at home: Breach Candy Doctor

After Dharmendra was discharged, Dr Rajiv Sharma of Breach Candy Hospital told news agency IANS that the actor went home “fully satisfied” after receiving the required treatment, and everything has been arranged at his residence. “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him. He is in a stable condition. I request the public not to spread false news but instead pray for his recovery so that he can celebrate his next birthday with pride," the doctor was quoted as saying.

Sunny Deol's team also shared an official statement, confirming that the actor would be treated at home and urged to respect the family's privacy. "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

According to the close family members, "Dharmendra will undergo home treatment under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU."

The news of Dharmendra's deteriorating health came just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8.