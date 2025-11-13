Updated 13 November 2025 at 09:52 IST
Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Jurassic World Rebirth, Dashavatar, Dude, Telusu Kada And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
From Jurassic World Rebirth and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude to Come See Me In The Good Light, check out the complete list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend.
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Jurassic World Rebirth and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude to Come See Me In The Good Light, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.
Jurassic World: Rebirth
This film is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), making it the fourth installment in the Jurassic World series and the seventh overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the plot follows a team that journeys to a perilous island to collect DNA from three dinosaur species for a drug. It will premiere on November 14.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Dashavatar
Marathi-language suspense thriller film helmed by Subodh Khanolkar, the film stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar and Siddharth Menon. The story follows an ageing Dashavatāra performer whose final play turns into a spiritual and cultural battle. It will release on November 14.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In Your Dreams
The American animated adventure comedy film directed by Alex Woo will stream on November 14.
Where to watch: Netflix
Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius
It tells a story of Turkish legend, Lefter, a football prodigy who rises to fame, battling prejudice and inner turmoil on his quest for greatness. The Turkish drama will release on November 14.
Where to watch: Netflix
Dude
Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's romantic comedy, helmed by Keerthiswaran, is all set to make its digital debut on November 14. The movie revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kural, who share a warm and playful relationship until Kural confesses her love for Agan. However, he rejects her, saying he only sees her as a friend.
Where to watch: Netflix
Telusu Kada
Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna's romantic drama is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on November 14. The movie will be available in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is a twisted love story of Varun (played by Siddhu), Anjali (played by Raashii) and Raaga (played by Srinidhi). The theme explores family companionship and family complexities faced by a couple. It will premiere on November 14.
Where to watch: Netflix
Come See Me In The Good Light
It is a documentary directed by Ryan White. It follows a couple, Andrea Gibson, a poet/activist, and Megan Falley, and how they dealt with the situation as a couple when Gibson was diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer. It will premiere on November 14.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Nishaanchi
It stars debutant Aaishvary Thackeray with Vedika Pinto. The movie also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Monika Panwar and Vineet Kumar Singh in supporting roles. It is a story of twin brothers, caught between crime and conscience, who should realise that time will test the strength of their bond. It will release on November 14.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 09:52 IST