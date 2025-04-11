Sharmila Tagore's Lung Cancer Was Diagnosed At Stage Zero, Says Soha Ali Khan: She Was One Of The Very Few People...

Appearing on a celebrity chat show, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore shocked fans when she revealed that she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023. However, she allayed fan concerns by adding that it was diagnosed at the right time and that she fought it off and is cancer-free now.

Tagore declined the offer to star in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani due to health reasons. She was offered the role that Shabana Azmi later played in the rom-com. Tagore had revealed that she was informed about her cancer diagnosis at the time when the proposal to star in the movie came to her, and as the filming took place amid the pandemic, the actress decided to pass it on.

Soha Ali Khan with Sharmila Tagore and Kunal Kemmu | Image: Instagram

“This is at the height of Covid. They hadn’t really grappled with Covid at that time. They didn’t know the vaccine… We were not vaccinated. You know, after my cancer. So, they didn’t want me to take that risk,” Tagore shared about missing out on RARKPK due to her health issues.

While Tagore refused to divulge further details about her health scare and eventual recovery, Soha Ali Khan spoke about it. "I have had loss in my family. We have been through stressful situations as everybody does. With my mother, she was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero, and no chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her and she is, touchwood, fine," she said.