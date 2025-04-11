Chhorii 2 Movie Review: Viewers' Worst Nightmare In This Bland Horror Film Are Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan

Chhorii 2 Movie Review: The sugarcane fields and the eerie milieu are back. But Chhorii sequel does a big disservice to its social horror theme by robbing the viewers of the jump scares it offered the first time out. Director Vishal Furia carved out a daring narrative in Chhorii and tackled female infanticide within the ambit of the least expected of genres. Even though it was a remake of his Marathi hit Lapachhapi, the film struck a chord as it had both novelty in storytelling and took a risk with its treatment.

Chhorii 2 meanders and has little to offer in terms of a hard-hitting storyline and the chills that don't stick. Nushrratt Bharuccha had a template to follow, but here, she is on her own and does little to hold attention. But actors can't really be blamed for the movie faltering here as the script at hand is very weak.

Chhorii 2 is streaming on Prime Video | Image: Instagram

The story takes off with Sakshi (Nushrratt) and her daughter Ishani (Hardika Sharma), survivors of an orchestrated patriarchal attack, living their lives in the city. However, fear finds them again. Ishani, who can't be exposed to sunlight, is kidnapped, and the narrative takes us back to where it all began. The familiarity prepares you for the horror show that the first part was, but here, the location only serves as a leitmotif in the literal sense. Beyond that, Chhorii 2 fails to bank on the away-from-the-city horror trope that worked well for it the first time around.

A majority of action unfolds underground, where a cult-like tribe resides and worships a demigod by sacrificing little girls. Ishanni, the child who escaped, is the bait this time, and Sakshi must save her at all costs. While the location shift to the creepy tunnels puts the viewer in anticipation of scary bits of the film, they never materialise. Most of the scenes are repetitive and feel unnecessarily long. They drain the viewers who are already starved of real horror. The sequences play out in circles, all in the name of slow burn. The camerawork seems innovative and lends itself to the atmospheric buildup, but a weak storyline lends no support.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan star in the horror film Chhorii 2 | Image: Instagram/Prime Video

At some points, hints of black magic and the soundtrack tend to lift the narrative, but the payoff never happens. The build-up to the climax is blah and unrewarding. So, the climax never really sticks. Nushrratt fails to bring real emotion to the tense and worried fight of her and her daughter's survival. Soha Ali Khan feels like an add-on in the sequel. Gashmeer Mahajani, known for his work in the Marathi film industry and TV shows, comes and goes in the film and is more like a distraction than anything else.

For those new to the franchise, Chhorii 2 may be a decent one-time watch. For others, it's skippable. While the horror genre in India is starved of new and interesting titles, this one doesn't cut it.