Shekhar Kapur's Daughter Kaveri To Star In Masoom The Next Generation, Pens Heartfelt Note: She Finally Agreed...

Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah's Masoom became a cult classic over the years. The film is adapted from Erich Segal's novel, Man, Woman and Child, and still resides in movie buffs' minds rent-free. The film also starred Urmila Matondkar, Aradhana and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. Marking the directorial debut of Shekhar Kapur, the director has been preparing for the sequel to Masoom, and finally, he has found his leading lady in his daughter Kaveri. On Sunday, he took to his social media handle to inform his fans with a heartfelt note. He expressed his gratitude to his daughter Kaveri for agreeing to be part of the movie Masoom: The Next Generation.

Shekhar Kapur's daughter to star alongside Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah in Masoom: The Next Generation

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shekhar shared a throwback photo that shows him and little Kaveri engaged in a serious conversation. In the caption, he penned a heartfelt note sharing how he convinced his daughter Kaveri to play a role in Masoom 2. He started his note by writing, "That look. That curiosity. That need to question. There’s so much Kaveri had even at that age."

He continued that his daughter recently returned from a course in performing arts in Dublin. Her teachers and friends were "astounded" by her work. "Yes astounded was the world they used, at her wisdom. At her understanding of the world , the universe around us..." he added.

"She’s an amazing singer songwriter it’s taken me a long time for me to convince her to work with me as an actor. She finally agreed to.. so she will be with playing a major part in my next film, Masoom-the next generation," he shared.

He concluded his note by writing that there is a saying that children choose the parents they want to be born to, and that he is lucky to be Kaveri's father.

Kaveri is the daughter of Shekhar and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. They divorced but continue to co-parent their daughter.

