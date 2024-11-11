Published 16:40 IST, November 11th 2024
Masoom Sequel Sets 2025 Production Date, Shekhar Kapur Reveals Main Cast
"I will start shooting for Masoom 2 in February-March 2025. The script is ready. In fact, I was flying in from Dubai yesterday and I left the script ('Masoom 2') behind on my seat," the director said.
Masoom released in 1983 | Image: IMDb
