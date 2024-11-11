sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 16:40 IST, November 11th 2024

Masoom Sequel Sets 2025 Production Date, Shekhar Kapur Reveals Main Cast

"I will start shooting for Masoom 2 in February-March 2025. The script is ready. In fact, I was flying in from Dubai yesterday and I left the script ('Masoom 2') behind on my seat," the director said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Masoom released in 1983
Masoom released in 1983 | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:40 IST, November 11th 2024