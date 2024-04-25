Advertisement

Shekhar Suman’s old interview with Praveen Babu recently found a new life on social media. The late actress, who passed away at the age of 50, appeared on the show Simply Shekhar. A clip of her speaking about Amitabh Bachchan in the interview has recently resurfaced on social media. In a new interview, Shekhar Suman broke his silence and shared how the interview came about.

Shekhar Suman breaks silence on the viral video of Praveen Babi talking about Amitabh Bachchan

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar Suman opened up about his chat show in which Praveen Babi appeared. The appearance was one of the actress’ last before her passing in 2005. Recalling the same, the Heeramandi actor said, “One day, I got a call, ‘Shekhar, this is Parveen Babi. You’re so good, dear. Can I be on your show’?” He recalled being excited about the same and preparing for the interview.

However, Shekhar recalled that due to some reason, the late actress declined to come to the studio at the last minute and requested to shift the shoot to her residence instead. He shared that throughout the interview she was ‘normal’ but said a few things that were edited out. For the uninitiated, the actress was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia which she continuously denied claiming it to be a conspiracy to malign her image.

Shekhar Suman says people made up stories about Praveen Babi

In the same conversation, Shekhar Suman continued that even though several conspiracy theories were floated in the matter, Praveen appeared ‘normal’ to him in the interview. He said, “Everything they used to say about her, it was all lies. ‘Woh paagal ho chuki hain, ajeeb sa behave karti hain (She’s not in her right senses). She was normal. Although, midway through the interview, she started saying some things that made me uncomfortable. She started saying things that I didn’t want to hear about certain people.” He added that though he did not stop the interview, he edited out the portions later reasoning, “there was no proof for what she was saying, and it wouldn’t have been right to believe a one-sided narrative.”

A file photo of Praveen Babi and Shekhar Suman | Image:Instagram

The clip from the interview that is going viral shows the actress questioning why Amitabh Bachchan was declared as the ‘star of the millennium’ over the likes of Marlon Brando, Lawrence Olivier and others. She added that the Don actor was not even good-looking. Shekhar reacted to this by saying, “That’s what she said, but I didn’t try to ask her why she felt that way. She must’ve had her reasons.” The clip has been widely circulated online.