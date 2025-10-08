Updated 8 October 2025 at 15:35 IST
Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Denied Permission For International Travel By Bombay High Court In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
The next hearing in Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's ₹60 crore fraud case has been scheduled for October 14 by the Bombay High Court.
Shilpa Shetty faces another setback in the ₹60 crore fraud case as the Bombay High Court has denied the couple permission for international travel without the court's permission. It was issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). This came after the actress' lawyer told the court that Shilpa had to go to Colombo for a YouTube event. The event is scheduled from October 25 to October 29.
Shilpa Shetty denied permission to travel abroad
According to a report in IANS, when Shilpa's lawyer told the court about the actress' travelling plans, the court asked for an invitation. To this, Shilpa's lawyer said that till the time she is not allowed to travel, the invitation will not be received. On hearing this, the court asked her to first pay ₹60 crore for the allegation of a fraud case, and then she would be allowed to travel.
The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 14.
Meanwhile, a day before, reports suggested that the actress was grilled for 4.5 hours by EOW in connection with an alleged case of cheating a businessman of Rs 60 crore. However, details surrounding her or her husband, Raj Kundra's, connection to the case remain unclear. So far, the statements of five people, including Raj Kundra, have been recorded.
All about the ₹60 crore fraud case
In August, a businessman, Deepak Kothari, filed a case against Shilpa and Raj Kundra, claiming that the couple borrowed the money under the pretext of expanding their business but used it for personal expenses instead. Kothari claimed he transferred ₹31.95 crore in April 2015 under a share subscription agreement, and another ₹28.53 crore in September 2015 under a supplementary agreement. The total amount was credited to Best Deal TV's bank accounts. When he failed to recover the funds, Kothari filed a police complaint against the couple, accusing them of "dishonestly using" the money for personal benefit.
