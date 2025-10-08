Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Denied Permission For International Travel By Bombay High Court In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Shilpa Shetty faces another setback in the ₹60 crore fraud case as the Bombay High Court has denied the couple permission for international travel without the court's permission. It was issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). This came after the actress' lawyer told the court that Shilpa had to go to Colombo for a YouTube event. The event is scheduled from October 25 to October 29.

Shilpa Shetty denied permission to travel abroad

According to a report in IANS, when Shilpa's lawyer told the court about the actress' travelling plans, the court asked for an invitation. To this, Shilpa's lawyer said that till the time she is not allowed to travel, the invitation will not be received. On hearing this, the court asked her to first pay ₹60 crore for the allegation of a fraud case, and then she would be allowed to travel.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 14.

Meanwhile, a day before, reports suggested that the actress was grilled for 4.5 hours by EOW in connection with an alleged case of cheating a businessman of Rs 60 crore. However, details surrounding her or her husband, Raj Kundra's, connection to the case remain unclear. So far, the statements of five people, including Raj Kundra, have been recorded.

All about the ₹60 crore fraud case