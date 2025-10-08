Will Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Go Off Air? Fans Worry After Kichcha Sudeep's Show Comes To Sudden Halt, All 17 Contestants Silently Moved

Bigg Boss 12 Kannada faced a big setback after the Bengaluru South District Authorities sealed the Vels Studio (Jollywood) and Entertainment Limited located in Bidadi Industrial Area late last night. The sealing of the studios that housed the Bigg Boss set was enforced with immediate effect over non-compliance with environmental norms. It has been said that the Big Boss Kannada show organisers violated the norms of water and air pollution.

Following the sealing, the 17 contestants of Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, were silently moved out of the house. The show went on air only on September 28 and is fairly new. Bigg Boss 12 started with 19 contestants and now features 17, following the elimination of Karibasappa and RJ Amith. 17, including Abhisheak, Chandrapraba, Dhanush, Jhanvi, Kavya, Manju Bhasini, Mallama, Maalu N, Rakshita, Sudheer and Satish, have been affected due to the shutdown.



Reports suggest that the housemates, along with the crew members of the show, have been moved to the private Eagleton Golf Resort, situated a few kilometres from the previous shoot location. The relocation took place discreetly, with contestants being moved in separate vehicles, as the show's premise is based on the inmates being allowed no communication from the outside world. As per reports, the organisers of the show briefed the family members of the contestants about the situation and assured them of their safety. The no mobile phones, no television rule continues to be followed.

In an official statement, Colors Kannada shared that the new episodes of the show will go on air, per usual. Reports suggest that the makers have enough content, courtesy of 24-hour filming, to keep the episodes going. An official post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Due to unforeseen reasons, there was a disruption in the airing time of today's episode of 'Bigg Boss' on Jio Hotstar. We apologise for the inconvenience. Today's episode is now available for viewing on JioHotstar.”



