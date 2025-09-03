Updated 3 September 2025 at 21:03 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar And More Celebs Who Could Not Face The Heat Of Restaurant Business And Shut Shop
Shilpa Shetty's popular restaurant in Bandra, Bastian Bandra, is going to close this week. However, this is not the first celebrity-owned restaurant to shut down, as several others have failed to sustain their food ventures.
The popular restaurant in Bandra, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty, Bastian Bandra, is going to close this week. However, the management has clarified that this is not a permanent closure. From mid-October, the iconic Bandra space will reopen as Ammakai, a speciality South Indian restaurant.
Since 2016, Bastian has been one of Mumbai’s favourite dining spots, especially among food lovers and celebrities. Shilpa Shetty also confirmed that her other outlet, Bastian at the Top, will continue to operate. The Thursday night ritual, Arcane Affair, will now move to Bastian at the Top, located on the 48th floor of the Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West.
The news has left many fans heartbroken. However, this is not the first celebrity-owned restaurant to shut down, as several others have failed to sustain their food ventures.
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty once owned a popular resto-bar in Mumbai named H2O. After its successful run, he renovated it and reopened it as Little Italy, a well-known Italian vegetarian dining chain.
Sachin Tendulkar
The 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar tried something new in 2002 when he entered the hotel business. He partnered with a hotelier and launched a fine-dining restaurant called 'Tendulkar's'. However, the business did not succeed and closed in 2007.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona, reportedly shut down in June 2024, almost a year after she stepped away from the venture. The closure is not directly related to her exit but follows her decision to concentrate on bigger global goals and opportunities.
Saurav Ganguly
The 'Prince of Kolkata' and India's one of the most celebrated captains in cricket, Sourav Ganguly, entered the restaurant business in 2004 with the launch of 'Sourav's Food Pavilion', a four-storey multi-cuisine restaurant in Kolkata. However, the restaurant shut down in 2011. Sourav's brother Snehasis explained that they took this decision because they could not devote enough time to the business.
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, launched Kap's Café in 2025 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. The café has a "pastel dream" interior with soft pink tones, gold accents, and crystal chandeliers. On July 10, an unidentified person fired multiple shots at the café early in the morning. Kapil reopened it soon after, but on August 7, it faced another attack with at least 25 gunshots. Since then, the café has not opened.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 3 September 2025 at 20:29 IST