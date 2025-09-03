Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar And More Celebs Who Could Not Face The Heat Of Restaurant Business And Shut Shop

The popular restaurant in Bandra, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty, Bastian Bandra, is going to close this week. However, the management has clarified that this is not a permanent closure. From mid-October, the iconic Bandra space will reopen as Ammakai, a speciality South Indian restaurant.

Since 2016, Bastian has been one of Mumbai’s favourite dining spots, especially among food lovers and celebrities. Shilpa Shetty also confirmed that her other outlet, Bastian at the Top, will continue to operate. The Thursday night ritual, Arcane Affair, will now move to Bastian at the Top, located on the 48th floor of the Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West.

The news has left many fans heartbroken. However, this is not the first celebrity-owned restaurant to shut down, as several others have failed to sustain their food ventures.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty once owned a popular resto-bar in Mumbai named H2O. After its successful run, he renovated it and reopened it as Little Italy, a well-known Italian vegetarian dining chain.

Sachin Tendulkar

The 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar tried something new in 2002 when he entered the hotel business. He partnered with a hotelier and launched a fine-dining restaurant called 'Tendulkar's'. However, the business did not succeed and closed in 2007.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona, reportedly shut down in June 2024, almost a year after she stepped away from the venture. The closure is not directly related to her exit but follows her decision to concentrate on bigger global goals and opportunities.

Saurav Ganguly

The 'Prince of Kolkata' and India's one of the most celebrated captains in cricket, Sourav Ganguly, entered the restaurant business in 2004 with the launch of 'Sourav's Food Pavilion', a four-storey multi-cuisine restaurant in Kolkata. However, the restaurant shut down in 2011. Sourav's brother Snehasis explained that they took this decision because they could not devote enough time to the business.

Kapil Sharma