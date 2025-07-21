'Angry' Badshah Reacts Strongly To Viral Video Of Man Eating Non-veg Inside ISKCON's Restaurant: Was Hungry For Some Chappal...

Updated 21 July 2025 at 12:42 IST
A video of a man eating fried chicken inside the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Govinda restaurant in London has gone viral and is receiving huge backlash. Upon the incident, Rapper Badshah expressed his anger on his X(formerly Twitter) handle.
On July 21, a clip went viral showing a man entering ISKCON’s well-known vegetarian restaurant, Govinda, and asking if they served meat. When the staff told him that they did not serve meat, onion, or garlic, he took out a KFC chicken bucket and started eating it inside the restaurant. He even offered it to the staff and other customers.
When a customer confronted him and pointed out to him for breaking the restaurant’s rules, the man continued his disruptive behaviour. Later, the staff called out the security and eventually removed him from the premises.
The incident has flamed outrage, with many social media users questioning whether his actions were racially motivated or intended to demean religious beliefs.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Badshah reacted to a video and wrote, “Even the chicken would be embarrassed. Dude wasn't hungry for chicken, he was hungry for some 🩴 on that face. True strength is in respecting what you don't understand.”
In the comment, many people shared their views and supported Badshah’s tweet. One person wrote, “Thanks for raising awareness.” Another commented, “Right, well said. This happens when animals are let out of the zoo.”
Badshah is known for his outspoken nature on social media and often shares his thoughts on different issues.
