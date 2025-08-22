Shocking! Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Files Divorce Case On Grounds Of 'Adultery, Cruelty, Desertion', Actor Skipped Court Hearings And Couples Counselling

Are actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, his wife of 38 years, headed for divorce? Rumours swirled earlier this year in February that Sunita and Govinda have hit a rough patch in their relationship and the friction between them had intensified so much that they were living separately. At the time, Lalit Bindal, lawyer and a close family friend of Govinda, had confirmed that Sunita had indeed filed for divorce and that the matter will be settled soon.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 | Image: Instagram

Now, according to a fresh report, Sunita has filed for separation from Govinda on grounds of “adultery, cruelty and desertion”. According to Hauterrfly, the case was filed in Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024 under section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

The report further alleges that since June 2025, the couple has been trying to work things through with the court-mandated counselling. However, while Sunita has been appearing in person in court, Govinda seems to be missing the hearings. It is also unclear whether or not Govinda has been attending court-mandated counselling sessions virtually. The court had summoned Govinda in the case, but he did not appear in person until a notice to show cause was issued in May 2025.

Govinda and Sunita have two children, son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina | Image: Instagram

Reportedly, there have also been rumours of Govinda getting close to a much younger Marathi actress even as he is locked in divorce proceedings with his current wife Sunita.

Earlier this year, the rumour mills got buzzing about Govinda and Sunita's divorce after the latter gave a spate of media interviews where she discussed her marriage, her take on infidelity and said candidly that she doesn't want to marry the actor in her next life. At the time, in an interview, Govinda denied that divorce is on the cards. "There are only business talks going... I am in the process of starting my films," he said.