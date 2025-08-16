Sunita Ahuja Buys Liquor Before Seeking Blessings At Kaal Bhairav Baba Temple, Here's What Happened Next | Watch

Sunita Ahuja has made her vlogging debut. On August 15, she released her first video in which she spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband, Govinda and her children. She also gave a glimpse of her day as she visited the Mahakali temple and Kaal Bhairav Baba temple in Chandigarh. In a now viral moment, she could be seen buying a bottle of alcohol on her way to the temple.

Sunita Ahuja buys alcohol in her first vlog

In the first half of her vlog, Sunita Ahuja took her fans inside the Mahakali temple, where she offered a prayer. Nestled inside a forest area in Chandigarh, the star wife explained the significance of the temple in her maiden vlog. She also broke down on camera, recalling the hardships she faced in her life and how the divine blessings helped her power through the tough times.



Before her next stop at the Kaal Bhairav Baba temple, Sunita Ahuja made a brief halt at a liquor store. In the clip, she could be seen purchasing 2 bottles of alcohol. However, she clarified that the bottles are not for her, but to offer at the temple. She said, “Those bottles weren’t for me, they were for Baba. Don’t think I am buying this for myself. This is for the second temple, and I will offer them as a prayer there." She also joked, “Sab sochega hum hi bevdi hai (Everyone will think I am a drunk). The clip from the vlog has gone viral on social media.



Sunita Ahuja breaks down on camera

Recalling the first time she visited the Mahakali temple, Sunita Ahuja shared, "When I met Govinda, I prayed that I get married to him and that my life goes well." She got emotional and added, "Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare...jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, yeh Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi. Ek acche insaan ko, acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Mujhe aur kisipe vishwas nahi hai (Whoever tries to break my home…whoever hurts me, Maa Kali will punish them. It's not right to hurt a good person, a good woman. I trust no one else)."



