Shoojit Sircar Pens Emotional Note On Irrfan's Fifth Death Anniversary, Recalls Their 'Jhal Muri Sessions And...'

Shoojit Sircar has penned an emotional post on Irrfan Khan's fifth death anniversary, remembering their jhal muri sessions together, the laughter they shared and long conversations about spiritualism. The filmmaker shared a series of BTS photos from the Piku set and penned a long note on how the Hindi Medium actor is still missed by his fans. He shared his note by writing, "Friend, wherever you are, I know you’re doing well and have probably made many new friends there. I’m sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have. Here, I’m doing fine. But there’s one thing you might not be aware of Irfaan - just how much you’re loved and missed here. You’d be surprised:)"

(BTS photo from Piku set | Image: Instagram)

Recalling their shared moments, he wrote, "I miss our jhal muri sessions and the laughter we shared. Your discussions on the magic of life were always fascinating. I cherish those moments. Remember our long conversations about spiritualism and science when you were in London? Those talks were incredibly deep."

(BTS photo from Piku set | Image: Instagram)

The director further added that he has got the books the actor recommended and that he often thinks about their discussion on life and death, his smile and mystical eyes. He shared that it's not easy to live without him, and his passing has left a huge vacuum. He assured Irrfan that his sons, Babil and Ayan, are doing well and that he often plays football with Babil. "I’ve become a bit of a guardian to him. Don’t worry, I’m looking out for him. Sutapa and I talk often. Me and Ronnie, we’ve just finished a film project with Babil. He’s growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry. I’m sure he’s on the right path, just like you always envisioned," he continued.

(BTS photo from Piku set | Image: Instagram)

He concluded his note by writing, "I know you’re watching over us from wherever you are, and that’s a comfort. There’s so much to talk about, but for now, I’ll just say adieu, friend. Lots of love."

Piku will re-release in the theatres on May 9.