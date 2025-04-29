sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 29th 2025, 13:46 IST

Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel's Magnum Opus Gets A Release Date, To Hit Theatres In June 2026

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel are collaborating for the first time for a project which has become one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel standing together.
Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel standing together. | Image: X

Jr NTR has started with the filming of his next magnum opus, tentatively titled NTR31, with filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Days later, the makers have finally announced the release date of the movie and the fans would have to wait for over a year to watch the magic created by the duo together, marking their first collaboration.

When is #NTRNEEL releasing?

On Tuesday, Production company NTR Arts took to its official X handle and announced that the movie is set to release on June 25, 2026. The makers also promised that they will be releasing the first look of the movie on Jr NTR's birthday, which is on May 20. Earlier, the movie was speculated to release in January 2026. "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 𝟮𝟱 𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲. You’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel. A Special glimpse for the Man of Masses @Tarak9999’s birthday."

A few days ago, the makers shared a photo of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel standing at the shore discussing, probably about a scene.

The film will be produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts and is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Hari Krishna Kosaraju and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili.

What's next for Jr NTR?

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his debut Bollywood actioner War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan . In the film, he will be at loggerheads with the actor. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to hit the theatres on  August 14.
 

Published April 29th 2025, 13:37 IST

