Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel's Magnum Opus Gets A Release Date, To Hit Theatres In June 2026

Jr NTR has started with the filming of his next magnum opus, tentatively titled NTR31, with filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Days later, the makers have finally announced the release date of the movie and the fans would have to wait for over a year to watch the magic created by the duo together, marking their first collaboration.

When is #NTRNEEL releasing?

On Tuesday, Production company NTR Arts took to its official X handle and announced that the movie is set to release on June 25, 2026. The makers also promised that they will be releasing the first look of the movie on Jr NTR's birthday, which is on May 20. Earlier, the movie was speculated to release in January 2026. "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 𝟮𝟱 𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲. You’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel. A Special glimpse for the Man of Masses @Tarak9999’s birthday."

A few days ago, the makers shared a photo of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel standing at the shore discussing, probably about a scene.

The film will be produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts and is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Hari Krishna Kosaraju and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili.

What's next for Jr NTR?