Shoojit Sircar has been busy with his next project starring Abhishek Bachchan. Now, as the movie is "more or less complete," the director revealed that the actor would be seen in a slice-of-life movie. Without divulging much, the director shared that the plot revolves around a common man and his extraordinary life.



(A file photo of Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

Shoojit Sircar on his upcoming untitled movie starring Abhishek Bachchan

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Sircar opened up about his next project and shared that there is "no secret" but since they were shooting after a long time, the idea was to first shoot the film and after completion, make an announcement. "Announcements were happening almost every day, so my friend and producer Ronnie (Ronnie Screwvala) must have thought it was best to take it slow," he added.

(A file photo of Sircar | Image: Instagram)

When asked to spill the beans about the project, to this, he said, "It has Abhishek Bachchan in it. There are other characters as well but it is predominantly an Abhishek Bachchan film." However, he voiced his concern that when they announce a film, people start asking them about the plotline.

Inspired by the life of my friend: Shoojit Sircar

The Piku director revealed that his upcoming movie is inspired by the life of his friend. “I am influenced by normal, simple, everyday life and people. I observe them, pick up notes and moments to make a film out of it,” he shared. He added that all his films are drawn from his own life and the people in it. Giving an example of Varun Dhawan starrer October, he said that it was inspired by a phase he and his mother witnessed.