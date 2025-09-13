'Shooting Karne Ke Paise Nahi Hai...': Manoj Bajpayee Recalls Pleading Financers For Money, Facing Struggles Beyond Acting

In a new interview, Manoj Bajpayee admitted his role in a movie extends much beyond acting. The 56-year-old, who is basking in the success of his recent releases, Inspector Zende and Jugnuma, spoke about the time when he used to conclude his shot and begin dialling financers, distributors and exhibitors. He recalled ‘pleading’ the distributors and exhibitors to allot ‘one good show’ for his films.

Manoj Bajpayee recalls his struggles beyond acting

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Manoj Bajpayee recollected, I used to give all those great shots. The shots that were celebrated, talked about, and analysed. But nobody knows that after the shot, I used to get into my van and call possible financers. ‘Ki paise dedo, film karna hai. 10 din ke baad shooting karne ke paise nahi hai (Give me money, I need to do a film. I've to go for shooting after 10 days and I don't have money).’"

Talking about donning multiple hats on a film, the actor added, "Jab aap aisi films karte ho, toh meri responsibilities hoti hain; funding, buying. Distributor ke office se lekar exhibitor ke office tak gidgidake, I said, ‘Mujhe ek show dedo, badhiya show dedo.' Yahaan tak maine kiya hai (When we do such films, then it's my responsibility--funding, buying. From distributor's office to exhibitor's office, I pleaded saying, 'Give me one show, a good show.' I have done these too). I don’t only stay in these films just as an actor; the work goes beyond that.”



If there is a Very Fine Script…: Manoj Bajpayee on appearing in romantic films

In an interview with IANS, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about considering taking up a role in a romantic film. The actor shared, "Definitely, you can't imagine me doing a 25-year-old falling in love with a 20-year-old girl. I will personally not touch or take that kind of risk in this life. But if there is a good script and the role is age-appropriate, why not? Love doesn't limit itself to age, right? So, if there is a very fine script which has a romantic story about two middle-aged people, why not?"



