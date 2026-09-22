Shouldn't Be Happening: Dhurandhar Actor Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Ongoing Dispute Within CINTAA

Actor Rakesh Bedi expressed disappointment over the ongoing crisis within the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), highlighting the support of the members for fellow members of the industry.

While talking to ANI, Rakesh Bedi recalled the musical tribute for Raj Kapoor's birth centenary, which was organised by CINTAA in 2024 under the leadership of Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and the team.

"What is happening is very sad; it shouldn't be happening. Look, so many actors- I am speaking for myself take time out and give so much; we dedicate so much time. Why do we do it? From our end, this is a form of social work for the actors. And I am not just talking about myself; everyone who gives their time comes forward and contributes."

He continued, "Poonam ji and Padmini ji have done so much work; it is not that work hasn't been done. We did that show for Raj Kapoor ji and for the first time, I am mentioning this, I have never said this before. I even contributed from my own pocket for that show. From my own pocket, I gave money for the benefit of the actors. It isn't as if we are not doing anything or that we lack good intentions to do good work."

However, the actor expressed hope that the internal conflict would eventually be resolved.

He said, "Look, the situation will get resolved. This isn't something that will drag on endlessly, where the feud continues forever, and CINTAA comes to a standstill. It will keep functioning.

"A settlement will definitely take place. Leaving aside CINTAA, I share a wonderful equation with every single actor, and it will always remain that way. Everyone has their own viewpoint and perspective. It may not align at this moment, but perhaps it will align in the future. You never know," the actor added.

Rakesh Bedi's remarks came amid tensions within CINTAA over the functioning of its executive committee. Eleven members had resigned last month, raising concerns over the way some key decisions were being taken without enough consultation with the committee. Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure rejected the allegations. The election process was later challenged in court.

On September 9, the court allowed the polls to go ahead, subject to the outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings. The CINTAA elections took place on September 12.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Bedi will be next seen in the film Prem Keetanu. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu also stars Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles.

The film follows a group of young people as they deal with friendship, first love, one-sided love and heartbreak. Prem Keetanu is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. (ANI)

