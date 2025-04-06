'Shraddha Chudail Ki Tarah Hasti Hai...': Stree 2 Director Amar Kaushik Faces Major Backlash For 'Disrespecting Leading Lady'

Amar Kaushik's directorial Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released in 2024 and turned out to be a blockbuster. Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe began with the 2018 film Stree, featuring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. She later made a cameo appearance in a song from Bhediya and returned in last year’s Stree 2, which earned ₹597 crore at the box office.

Now, recently, Amar Kaushik has sparked debate after he shared the fun moment about casting Shraddha in the Stree franchise. However, her fans don’t seem to like it at all.

Stree 2 Amar Kaushik calls Shraddha Kapoor’s laugh as ‘chudail ki hassi’

In an recent interview with Komal Nahta, Amar Kaushik said about Shraddha Kapoor's casting, “puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai. Woh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aarahe the, aur flight mein who unko mili thi (The credit of Shraddha’s casting goes to Dinesh Vijan. He was on a flight with Shraddha, and he had met her).”

He went on to add, “Toh unhone bola, Amar woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai, sorry Shraddha. So, aisa kuch bola tha unhone. Chudail bola tha ya kuch aur, I am not sure. Toh main jab unhe mila toh sabse pehle maine unko bola haso (So, he told me Amar she laughs like a Stree. She laughs like a witch, sorry Shraddha. So, he said something like that, I don’t remember he said witch or something else, I am not sure. So, when I met Shraddha, the first thing I told her was to laugh).”

Fans reacting to Amar Kaushik’s statement

While the filmmaker may have found this amusing, many of Shraddha’s fans didn’t. They’ve criticised Amar Kaushik on social media for his remarks.