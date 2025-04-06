CID's ACP Pradyuman's Death Sparks Outrage, Viewers Express Discontent After Official Confirmation: What Nonsense...

Shivaji Satam has long been known for playing ACP Pradyuman in CID. The crime drama is one of the longest-running serials, and recently got a reboot version streaming on Netflix. However, for a few days, rumours have circulated about the actor being replaced, with upcoming episodes reportedly showing his character's death in a bomb blast. The makers have now officially confirmed that Shivaji Satam will no longer be part of the storyline, marking the end of an era. And for fans who grew up watching him solve cases, felt it personally and started expressing their outrage online.

SonyTV confirm the exit of OG ACP Pradyuman, fans get angry

On April 6, SonyTV’s official Instagram page posted a photo of ACP Pradyuman with the caption, “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten." The graphic on the image stated: “End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998–2025).”

Fans reacted strongly and criticised the makers for their decision. One heartbroken viewer commented, “What is this???? Do we really need this post? Really, you are going to end this character, the Era of CID, which we cherish—the perfect trio. Really? I mean, we were waiting for a plot twist and you do this to our most favourite character, our most iconic ACP sir? No, I’m not accepting it… I am literally not liking this at all… this post broke our hearts, really."

Another upset fan added, “It’s not RIP to ACP Pradyuman. It’s RIP to CID. And RIP to Sony TV. Because with this one heartless move, you didn’t just end a character. You buried a legacy." Another said, “This is nonsense.”

Who will be replacing ACP Pradyuman?

According to Gossip TV, Parth Samthaan is the leading contender to take over the role of ACP Pradyuman in CID, replacing Shivaji Satam. If this happens, it would mark Parth’s return to television after a five-year break. He is best known for playing Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.